Faisalabad Police form committee to probe Tallal Chaudry incident

FAISALABAD: A committee has been set up to probe an incident that left PML-N leader Tallal Chaudry injured in mysterious circumstances, local police said Sunday.

According to police, the four-member committee will record statements of both Chaudry and a woman who is said to be involved in the incident.

The committee was directed to submit an inquiry report within three days.

Chaudry, on the other hand, also spoke of the incident, asking media outlets to wait for him to "issue a detailed statement about the incident".



"The news about me being broadcast based on sources is not rooted in facts," he said on Twitter. "Until my position is presented, please do not run any news that may create misunderstandings and resentments.

He added that it had "nothing to do with any woman MNA" and requested the media to "understand the familial sensitivities pertaining to women".

"The honour and dignity of all mothers, sisters, and daughters should be taken care of. It's reprehensible for some government miscreants to politicise the incident," he stated.

Moreover, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said an investigation would decide whether the matter was a violation of party discipline or not but warned that Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill "wishes to take the matter in the wrong direction".

Gill accuses Chaudry of harassing female MNA



A day prior, Gill had commented on the incident, saying Chaudry "harassing a female MNA is highly regrettable”.

“The government will take action and protect her from this thuggery,” he had added, ordering security be provided at the woman lawmaker’s residence.

Chaudry was hospitalised in Lahore last night following a mysterious incident in Faisalabad, which he had claimed left him with a fractured arm, with police saying the altercation occurred on at 3am on September 24.



In a video obtained by Geo News, the PML-N leader was seen speaking to police officers outside in a residential area and complaining of a broken arm. "They snatched away my phone and recorded videos of me," he was heard saying.

At one point in the video, he was also heard telling security personnel that they may "note down the contacts of all 'their' women and call over whomever they wish [to verify facts]".

Upon being probed for information, Chaudry said he had been called over in connection with party work but did not disclose whose residence he was at.

At the time, the Faisalabad city police officer (CPO) had told Geo News that no party had yet sought the registration of a case.

The brother of the MNA in question told Geo News that they "have brotherly relations with Talal" and "condemn such violence".