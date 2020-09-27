Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 27 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s debut Instagram record was shattered by Jennifer Aniston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their Instagram debut with a joint royal account and reached one million followers within five hours, but a few months later, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston shattered their record.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, made their Instagram debut with a joint @sussexroyal account and racked up a million followers in five hours and 45 minutes in April 2019.

Later in October 2019, the Friends star joined the photo-video sharing app and achieved the milestone within five hours and 16 minutes.

Currently, this record is owned by British naturalist David Attenborough.

David Attenborough, 94, made his debut recently with a video of himself and hit one million followers in four hours and 44 minutes.

According to Guinness World Records, “the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram is 4 hr 44 min, and was achieved by Sir David Attenborough (UK), on 24 September 2020.”

Sir David Attenborough explained his move to Instagram by recording a piece to camera, he said: “I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble . . . Over the next few weeks, I'll be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them”.

