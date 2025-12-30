Ian Ziering back to spotlight over assault allegations

Ian Ziering, American actor who is best known for his role in teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, has been accused of attacking a man during a road rage incident in Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old actor is currently facing a civil lawsuit filed by Jacob Hernandez.

Hernandez claims that the incident happened on New Year’s Eve 2023 while he and a friend were riding their motorbikes.

They stopped in front of Ian’s parked Mercedes-Benz and Jacob said that they weren’t blocking the traffic.

However, the complaint claims Ian suddenly got out of his car, shouted at Jacob and shoved him, while the push caused both major problems as they fell and got injured which led their bikes to be damaging.

The lawsuit also claimed that others who tried to help the victim, were also caught up in the mess.

Jacob said that Ian gave misleading statements to the media and authorities, making him look like the aggressor.

He added that the public attention has left him afraid to leave home or check social media.

The man is seeking financial compensation for his injuries and emotional distress, as he filed claims for “battery, assault, intentional emotional distress, negligence, and malicious prosecution.”

No criminal charges are made against the victim.

For the unversed, the case is set to move through Los Angeles civil court, where Jacob asked for a jury trial.