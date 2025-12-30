Greer Grammer reveals painful comment from father Kelsey Grammer

 
Kelsey Grammer daughter Greer Grammer didn’t knew about him until age 16

Geo News Digital Desk
December 30, 2025

Greer Grammer, daughter of Kelsey Grammer, shared some insights into her relationship with her estranged father.

The actress reconnected with her father at the age of 16 after a 12-year estrangement.

In a latest podcast episode of Pretty Basic, the Awkward star revealed what she considered to be the “meanest thing” her dad has said to her following their time apart.

"[Grammer] was always my last name. I guess my dad did ask my mom — he told me this later — but he was like, 'I told your mom... I said it might be better for you to not have my last name. It would be easier for you growing up,'" Greer said.

She added, "I think I was like 19 when he told me that and I started sobbing, because to me that was like the meanest thing you could ever say to somebody, like... 'I knew I wasn't gonna be in your life, so I told my mom it would probably be easier for you to not have my last name.'"

However, she did admit that the suggestion was “fair,” saying her dad was “not wrong.”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Greer said that the biggest misconception about her was the fact that she didn’t know her dad until she was 16. The Kelsey split from Greer's mom, stylist Barrie Buckner, when Greer was 4.

