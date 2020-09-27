Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Adele's belated birthday post for Nicole Richie gives major best friend goals: Check it out

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Adele's belated birthday post for Nicole Richie gives major best friend goals: Check it out

Adele recently gave fans a rare glance into what her friendship with bestie Nicole Richie looks like off-screen and fans are rolling in laughter.

From scaring Adele with an age-old classic ‘boo’ to smooshing up next to a big window with a toothy grin, Adele and Nicole Richie’s friendship is one for the history books.

While fans were blown away by the duo’s hilarious banter, the icing on the cake was Adele’s heartwarming and adorable belated birthday tribute towards her sister from another mother!

Adele penned caption with a heartfelt note that read, "Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much."

“You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.” The singer ended her tribute with a hilarious line that read, “I’m actually furious that now she knows that.”

Check out the post below:



More From Entertainment:

How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?

How much would Buckingham Palace sell for if it ever hits the market?
Prince Philips' honest thoughts about royal baby revealed

Prince Philips' honest thoughts about royal baby revealed
Prince Charles, Prince William termed ‘unfit’ to take over the throne after Queen

Prince Charles, Prince William termed ‘unfit’ to take over the throne after Queen
Lance Bass unveils details of talks with Jamie Spears over Britney Spear’s legal battle

Lance Bass unveils details of talks with Jamie Spears over Britney Spear’s legal battle
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir's motocross racing video wins the internet

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s son Emir's motocross racing video wins the internet
Why Kate Middleton opted for this £1,295 dress in her meeting with Sir David Attenborough

Why Kate Middleton opted for this £1,295 dress in her meeting with Sir David Attenborough
The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’

The real reason behind the character change of Eskel on ‘The Witcher’
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi’s body found in apparent suicide case

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi’s body found in apparent suicide case
Katie Price sparks pregnancy rumours with a cryptic post

Katie Price sparks pregnancy rumours with a cryptic post
The actual ‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel can now be yours

The actual ‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel can now be yours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s debut Instagram record was shattered by Jennifer Aniston

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s debut Instagram record was shattered by Jennifer Aniston
‘Attack on Titan’ fans in fits over hilarious voice actor rendition of first OP song

‘Attack on Titan’ fans in fits over hilarious voice actor rendition of first OP song

Latest

view all