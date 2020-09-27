PML-N lawmaker Jaleel Sharaqpuri denies rumours of being kicked out from party

"Nawaz got emotional and issued a statement against the institutions," PML-N lawmaker from Punjab, Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, said. Facebook/Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpur Sharif/via Geo.tv

SHARAQPUR SHARIF: Punjab lawmaker Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, on Sunday denied rumours of being kicked out from the PML-N, saying "no one can remove me" from the Lahore-based party.



Addressing a press conference, Sharaqpuri criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's speech during the opposition's multi-party conference, stressing he "cannot support" the party supremo's statement.

"Nawaz Sharif's speech against the state institutions has hurt me deeply," he said, adding that while politics had its place, speaking against the country's institutions was "not in the national interest".

"Mian Nawaz Sharif should not have made such remarks," the lawmaker added, advising the PML-N — "especially" the party supremo — not to be worried by trials and jails.

"Nawaz got emotional and issued a statement against the institutions," he said, adding that "all political parties in Pakistan have elements of dictatorship within them".

Nawaz's volatile speech

The PML-N supremo, in his speech via video link from London, had lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government over what he described as its failure to govern the country democratically. The "root cause" of the problems the country faces is that has been deprived of true democracy, Nawaz said.

Reiterating the opposition’s claims of the 2018 elections not being fair, he said the PTI regime "would not have come to power in the first place had these elections not been rigged”. "The Constitution says that the opinion of people should be respected, which is the real spirit of democracy," Nawaz said.

"During the 73-year-long history of Pakistan, everybody knows that no democratic leader could complete their tenure, whereas dictators ruled the country and completed their tenure," the PML-N supremo had added.

