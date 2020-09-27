Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement about US election, President Donald Trump slammed the actress on Wednesday.

He said he was "not a fan" and wished her husband Prince Harry an ironic "good luck."

Meghan had urged Americans to vote during an ABC primetime special Tuesday, telling viewers: "Every four years, we´re told, ´This is the most important election of our lifetime.´ But this one is."

Senior US journalists took to Twitter to comment on President Trump's reaction to Markle's remarks.

CNN's Joe Lockhart wrote, "add another name to the list of women, strong women, black women that Donald Trump is not a fan of, Meghan Markle."

Fox News reporter Katie Pavlich simply quoted the president in her tweet which read: "POTUS asked about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry telling Americans they should vote for Joe Biden.

"I'm not a fan of hers and I wish Harry a lot of luck".

An other journalist Lisa Boothe said, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are insufferable".