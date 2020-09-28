Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to film reality show that gives a glimpse into their lives

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have jumped onboard a Netflix reality series in the hopes of giving a glimpse to the public who they really are.

According to a report by The Sun, the new show by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would give a glimpse into their lives while also “shining a light on people and causes around the world.”

"They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,” the source spilled to the outlet.

The insider further revealed that the show will be unlike most of the reality programmes on television with the concept being more “tasteful” and not the usual “Katie Price and Peter Andre-style” format.

The report further revealed that the two will let themselves be filmed for three months.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said that the entire concept "appears rather hypocritical" since the duke and duchess were persistent on keeping their privacy intact.

Mark Borkowski, PR expert, also claimed that this show will be rolling out “on their own terms” as reality shows are known to be hits on Netflix. He also added that this will be incredibly difficult for the British royal family to accept.

More From Entertainment:

Armed men fire shots outside Taylor Swift’s NYC home

Armed men fire shots outside Taylor Swift’s NYC home
Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Henry Cavill reveals he would love to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond
US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president

US Elections: Meghan Markle won't run for president
Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, gives fans major style envy in new Instagram pics
'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'

'Royal Family speaking to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Zoom'
Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world

Kumail Nanjiani says Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the biggest movie star in the world
The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

The Rock says he is supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in US election

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos

Brad Pitt's 'girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski looks gorgeous in new photos
Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent

Amanda Holden mocked over wardrobe malfunction at Britain's Got Talent
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'violated' Megxit deal with the Queen with US vote plea: report
Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Meghan Markle finds supporters in US press

Meet Turkish actor who played Sadettin Köpek in 'Ertugrul'

Meet Turkish actor who played Sadettin Köpek in 'Ertugrul'

Latest

view all