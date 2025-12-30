Idris Elba celebrates knighthood and dedicates himself to help youth

Idris Elba has been made a knight in the New Year’s honours list for his work helping young people.

The 53-year-old actor, famous for playing DCI John Luther on BBC’s Luther, spent years fighting youth violence and giving young people better chances in life.

Idris started Don’t Stop Your Future to help stop knife crime, as he also set up the Elba Hope Foundation with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, which gives money to projects that support education, jobs and personal growth.

The icon said, “I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition and resilience has driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation.”

He added that everyone has a responsibility to help young people find a way away from violence.

In 2024, the A House of Dynamite star asked for a ban on dangerous knives and met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the King to launch a new anti-knife crime project.

His foundation also worked with The Prince’s Trust to give free courses to young people wanting to work in creative fields like music, art or theatre.

Besides his charity work, Idris acted in The Wire, played Nelson Mandela, appeared as Heimdall in Marvel films, voiced Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog, and played Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad.

His knighthood recognises both his charity work and his successful acting career.