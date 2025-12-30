Denise Richards, ex Aaron Phypers thrown out from L.A. home

Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, have officially been ordered to vacate their former Los Angeles home following a court decision tied to unpaid rent and ongoing legal disputes between the former couple.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled on December 26 that the pair must surrender the six-bedroom, five-bathroom Calabasas property after determining that the lease had been forfeited due to nonpayment.

The ruling came after the homeowner, John Karan, filed a lawsuit seeking possession of the property and nearly $84,000 in unpaid rent.

As per Us Weekly, While the judge granted Karan control of the home, a final decision regarding the owed amount has not yet been made.

The property, which spans nearly 7,000 square feet, had been leased by Richards and Phypers since 2020 for $12,000 per month.

Although Richards moved out in late 2023, Phypers remained in the home with his parents and brother.

Richards has previously claimed that the property was damaged after her departure, an allegation denied by sources close to Phypers, who insisted the home was actually improved.

The eviction ruling comes amid an increasingly complicated legal battle between the former spouses.

Earlier this month, Phypers filed court documents requesting spousal support from Richards, stating his monthly expenses exceed $100,000. He cited costs including rent, groceries, healthcare, and other living expenses, and also disclosed that he is carrying roughly $850,000 in debt.

Phypers further claimed Richards earns more than $250,000 per month through television work, appearances and her OnlyFans account.

Richards has formally opposed his request for financial support.

The situation escalated further when Richards was granted a permanent restraining order against Phypers in November.

He was later arrested and charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two counts of attempting to dissuade a witness. He has denied all allegations and faces potential prison time if convicted.

Richards’ attorney recently requested that the same judge who issued the restraining order oversee any future rulings regarding spousal support, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing legal complexity between the former couple.