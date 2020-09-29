Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Govt to decide reopening of primary schools today

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

The students’ primary and pre-primary courses have to resume classes on September 30 if the COVID-19 incidence continues to remain low. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: In light of the recommendations of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), the government on Tuesday will decide about the reopening of primary schools that were shut down back in March in order to curb the coronavirus.

Earlier on September 15, universities and colleges and 9th and 10th grade students had resumed on-campus learning, however, students of classes 6th, 7th and 8th returned to classrooms on September 22 after the six-month break. Sindh had delayed the recommencemnt of middle classes by a week but allowed the schools to reopen after reviewing the pandemic situation.

The students of primary and pre-primary classes are scheduled to return to schools from September 30.

Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani on Monday said that the provincial authorities have decided to propose a 15-day delay in the reopening of primary schools in today’s meeting of the NCOC.

The statement from the spokesperson came after Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan reported the highest positivity rates in the country over the last week.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports, the test positive percentage in Balochistan registered a spike of 11.9% in a single day on September 23, which fell to 7.8% on September 26.

A positivity rate is the percentage of coronavirus tests performed that return back positive. In May, the WHO recommended that the percent positive should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before governments can consider reopening.

However, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said about 1% COVID-19 rate has been witnessed in educational institutions and that was satisfactory for the government, adding that institutes were being re-opened with strict implementation of SOPs.

The minister said the government's action against coronavirus was being appreciated internationally.

