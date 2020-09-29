PM Imran Khan to address UN session on ‘Financing for Development’ today

The event aims to articulate a coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response to the urgent financing for development crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of the 75th UN General Assembly session, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a key UN summit convened to discuss the international response to the development financing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This high-level event, “Financing for Development”, is convened by the UN secretary-general and the prime ministers of Canada and Jamaica and will be held virtually.

The event aims to articulate a coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response to the urgent financing for development crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the forum will review the global financial architecture to deliver the global standards and align with the SDGs, and strengthen the resilience and sustainability of countries over the medium to long term.

Heads of state and government are expected to adopt an ambitious menu of policy options for countries to recover in the short term and mobilize the financial resources to achieve the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.