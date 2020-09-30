PM Imran Khan talks about 'interesting conversation' with Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah

Dr Abdullah Abdullah meets PM Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad where the two discussed a wide range of issues including the intra-Afghan peace talks. Photo: Dr Abdullah Abdullah Twitter account

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted about his recent "interesting conversation" with Afghanistan leader Abdullah Abdullah where a range of issues concerning the two countries came under discussion.



According to a tweet by the prime minister on Wednesday, the main theme of the discussion between the two centered on how Pakistan and Afghanistan should both learns lessons from the past and not remain in it.



"We had a very interesting conversation: theme being the Past is an invaluable teacher to learn from but not to live in," tweeted the prime minister.







