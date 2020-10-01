Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ and ‘irritated’ Prince Philip by not serving monarchy

Meghan Markle is known to have left quite a number people disgruntled following her exit. And amongst those colossal critics is Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh is reportedly furious with the Duchess of Sussex or for failing to support Prince Harry, his royal duties and the monarchy.

Ingrid Seward, royal expert and editor at Majesty Magazine, spilled the details about the duke’s feelings towards his granddaughter-in-law and he was left thoroughly “disappointed.”

Talking to Sky News, Seward said that Philip was “irritated” when Meghan continued her career instead of focusing on supporting her husband.

"I think he's very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career in order to stand by the Queen and help the monarchy. And why can't Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy?” she said.

"As he used to say to Diana, this is not a popularity contest, this is all of us working together,” she added.

She further said that Philip had remained out of the Megxit discussions that Queen Elizabeth II held with Prince Harry.

"Of course, it irritates him hugely. And when they had the Sandringham Summit, Prince Philip was seen leaving the house very swiftly before they all arrived,” she said.