Who is eligible for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

The provincial government aims to provide employment to 1.6 million people through the Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020. Photo GOPunjabPK

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday launched Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020 which will provide loans of up to Rs10 million to boost entrepreneurship in the the province.

Any citizen of Pakistan with their business in Punjab can apply for the loan by signing up through their CNICs on https://rozgar.psic.punjab.gov.pk/



Here's a look at the eligibility criteria for the loan: