Who is eligible for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday launched Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020 which will provide loans of up to Rs10 million to boost entrepreneurship in the the province.
Any citizen of Pakistan with their business in Punjab can apply for the loan by signing up through their CNICs on https://rozgar.psic.punjab.gov.pk/
Here's a look at the eligibility criteria for the loan:
- Male/Female/Transgender
- Citizen of Pakistan, resident in Punjab, verified through CNIC
- Business Location: Punjab
- Sole Proprietor, Partnership, or any business fulfilling other eligibility criteria
- Must have a clean e-CIB / Credit History
- For startups/new businesses (Having a viable business plan)
- For existing businesses (Having a viable business plan with a focus to sustain the impact of COVID-19)
- Having valid CNIC
- Any other parameter to be set by Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) / Government