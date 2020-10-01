Juhi Chawla’s kids ‘avoid’ watching her ‘strange’ films

Juhi Chawla’s kids ‘avoid’ having to watch her ‘strange’ films

Juhi Chawla’s glamour and talent is such which has been hailed through the ages, however, it appears her children have thoughts of their own regarding her onscreen romances and they are not afraid to be completely candid about any of it.

During her interview with E Times, Juhi began by saying, "Actually, they are very embarrassed to see my films, especially the earlier ones. In fact, my husband (Jai Mehta) told them to watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke saying that it's quite a cute film."

She went on to say, "Then, Arjun asked me, 'Mom is there romance in that film?' and I was like, 'yes, it is a romantic comedy.' To this he replied, 'I don't want to see your films that feature romance. It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films.' And that's it! They don't want to watch any of my films."

That is not to say Juhi’s kids hate her onscreen work. The two films they felt comfortable watching were Main Krishna Hoon and Chalk n Duster.

The actress explained the reasoning behind their taste, claiming, "They had a good time there. As far as the latter is concerned, after watching that film Arjun told me that it was nice and I was really good in the film. I was on cloud nine as I did not expect such a reaction from him.”