John Cena gives reason for ‘sick’ boyband BTS fame

John Cena opens up about the impact of the ‘sick’ boyband BTS

American wrestler John Cena recently became a self-proclaimed fan of the boyband BTS and even opened up about how he feels the seven are ‘[expletive] changing the world’.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Cena spoke expansively about the group and the way they are "changing the world.”

He was quoted telling Fallon, "I love what this band has done. They’re this massively popular thing and they’ve been so globally popular for so long. I was like, 'Okay I should probably know about this.'”

“So when I started to look at BTS, I listened to their music, and I was immediately drawn because there are rappers in that crew and they use – on some of their intro tracks and bookend tracks, they use some sick ass boom-bap beats and they actually rap. And I was like, this is great.”

He went on to say, “I got interested in their music, and then I got interested in what the music stood for. They advocate self-love, they advocate don’t be afraid of failure, they advocate that you are enough, they are trying to shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and uncomfortable situations that we go through. And they’re catering to an audience that is living that, young people.”

“That’s why they’re so popular around the world, one – they’re great performers, but the message they send resonates with the people.”