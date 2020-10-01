Nawaz Sharif taking revenge from Pakistan through his speeches: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference in Lahore, on October 1, 2020. — Geo News screengrab

Information minister Shibli Faraz on Thursday said "the person speaking from London against the state's institutions" was trying to save his assets and that it was his bid to take "revenge from Pakistan".

In a press conference in Islamabad, while referring to former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Faraz said that the ones speaking against the country had accumulated assets worth billions and dealt great damage to Pakistan.

Faraz asked Nawaz to clarify how he had purchased the Avenfield apartments in London. "You answered every question except the ones that were asked."

The information minister said that the PML-N supremo had crippled the country's economy and that during his party's tenure such accords were struck that had led to a surge in electricity prices.

On the industrial front, he said that local industries had shut down because imports had become cheap and local production was expensive during the PML-N's tenure.

'Pretending to be Nelson Mandela'

Slamming Nawaz for "pretending to be [Nelson] Mandela", while residing in London, he said that the PML-N supremo "was and is the cause of inflation in Pakistan".

Faraz said that Nawaz was speaking against the institutions as they were not standing by him.

"You are akin to MQM founder Altaf Hussain," he said, adding that the court had remarked that his exit from the country was a "mockery of the entire justice system".

"A person who believes in upholding the law does not commit such an act," he said, adding that the confidence with which Nawaz lies was second to none.

The information said that Nawaz, in a bid to save himself had "made Pakistan's democratic system controversial". "You are the enemy of democracy."

The minister said that Nawaz was speaking against the same system that had allowed him to exit the country.



"We received votes to chase after you [and bring you down]".

Faraz said that the PML-N supremo's speeches against the institutions would not give him any leverage, and he said that PM Imran Khan performs better when he is under pressure.

"[Nawaz] wears a watch worth Rs70 million and claims he has sympathy for the people," said Faraz, adding that he should bring the "looted" money back to Pakistan along with his children.