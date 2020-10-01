Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Billie Eilish: 'No Time To Die' official music video released

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

The official music video of "No Time To Die" has been released, months after the soundtrack for the upcoming James Bond film was dropped.

Taking to Instagram, Billie Eilish shared the music video with a caption that read, “No Time To Die” video out now. We shot this in February and it’s finally out  love bond and still so honored to be a part of it, thank you @007".

Eilish, 18, is the youngest singer to ever perform a title track for the spy film series, which began in 1962 with Dr. No.

The singer, who made history by sweeping all four top prizes at the Grammy Awards, penned the number with her brother and usual co-writer Finneas O'Connell.


