Taylor Swift gives Swifties early surprise with Disney+ docuseries

Taylor Swift is giving fans an early surprise.

Disney+ announced Thursday that the final two episodes of Swift’s six-part documentary series, The End of An Era, will arrive sooner than expected.

Episodes five and six will now premiere on December 23, moving up from the original December 26 release date.

The streamer called the change “an early gift to fans around the world” in a post on X, which also included a sneak peek at episodes three and four. Those episodes are set to drop Friday, December 19.

The docuseries gives Swifties an inside look at the creation of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, featuring behind-the-scenes moments, rehearsals and personal reflections.

Swift previewed the series earlier this week in New York alongside Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden, ahead of its December 12 debut.

The series launched on Disney+ at midnight on December 12, alongside a recording of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, showcasing Swift’s post–Tortured Poets version of the concert.

In the first episode, Swift explained how the idea for the Eras Tour came together. She shared that the concept was inspired by two “unpleasant” moments: the sale of her music catalog — which she has since repurchased — and her decision to rerecord her albums, along with the pause created by the pandemic.

“What if I did a tour that celebrated all of these different moments in my life and career?” Swift said, describing the birth of the “eras” concept.

Her mother, Andrea Swift, recalled being told the show would last three hours — a plan that initially stunned her team.

The next two episodes of The End of An Era arrive Friday at midnight Pacific on Disney+.