Hugh Jackman, ex Deborra-Lee Furness feud turns bitter as new threat looms

Geo News Digital Desk
December 18, 2025

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have made a significant decision about their divorce battle, which was to bring out the details in public through writing their memoirs.

The 57-year-old actor and his now ex-wife, 70, finalised their divorce in June after the Australian actress filed in May.

In the wake of their divorce, the former spouses have been involved in a "He wrote, she wrote," with their respective memoirs, which appear to shed light on some dark secrets of their 27-year-long marriage.

"Their divorce got contentious. So there's no doubt there will be competition when it comes to them having memoirs out at the same time," an insider told RadarOnline.

Sources in the publishing industry hinted at a war for rights over the Correlli star’s book, which has high stakes against the Deadpool star.

"It will be interesting to see what each writes about the breakup,” they told the outlet, adding that it could involve cheating allegations against Jackman.

The publishing dates for their memoirs remain to be announced.

