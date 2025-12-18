Colin Farrell, Jessie Buckley explore importance of acting

Colin Farrell and Jessie Buckley had a conversation on a crucial topic regarding their career.

Both Irish stars had been making headlines with their jaw-dropping performance in Ballad of a Small Player and Hamnet respectively.

In a one-on-one conversation on Variety’s Actor on Actor, Farrell discussed his role in the film, which is based on addiction and his past struggles.

During discussion, he also opened up about actors not realising that their work also holds value, “I’ve even heard actors say… [be] uncomfortable with saying, ‘No, there’s worth to what I do.'”

He went on to compare his occupation with the others as he stated, “Okay, not as much worth as there is with a brain surgeon, and I get it. But there is worth.”

Describing the worth of his career, Farrell added, “It’s really important as human beings that we share stories, because we can’t share very often in a peaceful way what we say is reality.”

“So, at least in a peaceful way, let us create this drama together, and maybe we could find truth, and we can sit in a bipartisan way, that is beyond ideologies and beyond politics, in a dark room together and have an emotional experience.”

Buckley chimed, in speaking about how important her roles have been in teaching her something.

“I feel like I’ve found an education and discovered something that I didn’t recognize or see when I was younger,” she said. “Through the stories that I’ve been lucky enough to play, and the women that I’ve been lucky enough to play. And I never want to let any of them go.”

In the rest of the chat, they discussed the vulnerability of performance, personal growth from challenging characters, and praising each other’s work.