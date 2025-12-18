Billboard faces major setback in US chart rankings

Billboard charts faced a major shake-up after YouTube announced that it would stop submitting its U.S. streaming data in 2026.

The shocking decision came after disagreements over how paid subscription streams and ad-supported streams are counted.

Billboard recently updated its rules, giving more weight to paid streams, where 2.5 free streams now equal one paid stream, instead of the previous 3-to-1 ratio.

YouTube argued that all streams should be valued equally, saying the new method doesn’t show how fans actually listen to music today.

YouTube’s global head of music, Lyor Cohen, said the company spent years to try to reach an agreement with Billboard.

“After a decade-long partnership, they were unwilling to make meaningful changes,” he said.

Cohen then added that streaming accounts for 84 percent of U.S. recorded music revenue, and every fan’s engagement should count.

Despite the sudden change, YouTube will continue providing its data to Luminate, one of Billboard’s main data providers.

However, the platform confirmed that its information will no longer influence Billboard charts after January 16, 2026.

Billboard then responded by stressing that fans support artists in many ways and the chart’s strategy is focused to to balance revenue tracking, industry guidance and consumer access.

The company continued expressing hope that YouTube may reconsider its decision.

This sudden decision sparked some conversations all over the music industry, leaving many wondering about the possible situations.