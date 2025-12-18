'Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience' coming to theaters worldwide

A new Stray Kids concert film is headed to theaters worldwide.

Bleecker Street’s event cinema label Crosswalk and Universal Pictures Content Group (UPCG) have acquired the rights to Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience, a concert film centered on the K-pop group’s sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

Under the agreement, Crosswalk will release the film theatrically in North America, while UPCG will oversee international distribution across most global markets.

South Korea, China and Japan are excluded from the deal. A worldwide theatrical release is planned for early 2026, including IMAX screenings.

Produced by Live Nation Studios, the film features live concert footage from Stray Kids’ dominATE world tour, along with behind-the-scenes moments.

The concert portions are directed by Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only, Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour), while documentary segments are directed by Farah X (The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion).

“Stray Kids’ global reach and passionate fanbase perfectly represent the bold, wide-reaching experiences we are constantly wanting to bring to audiences on the big screen,” Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson said in a statement.

Formed by JYP Entertainment in 2018, Stray Kids has become one of K-pop’s biggest global acts, selling over 30 million albums worldwide and earning multiple no 1 debuts on the Billboard 200.

A specific release date has not yet been announced.