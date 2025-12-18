Kylie Kelce reflects on attending Travis Kelce's game with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s family stepped out to support him on the field with Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce attended brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s game with new family member Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, and their young daughters.

The 33-year-old former athlete took their daughters to the Arrowhead Stadium for the first time on Sunday, and it became an even more special moment because the girls hung out with their “aunty tay tay” as seen in many of the pictures.

“The girls had not yet seen Uncle Trav play in Arrowhead Stadium,” Kylie said during her latest Not Gonna Lie podcast episode, adding that it was a “really cool moment” for them to see their uncle on the field.

Kylie shared that her daughters, Wyatt, 6, Ellie, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 8 months, whom she shares with Jason, 38, are not particularly football fans, it was still “super exciting” for them to see friends and family and watch the game with them.

Speaking of the girls’ disinterest in the sport, the media personality said, “They are not that interested in football, to be quite honest with you. They actually yell at us any time we try to put football on the TV and only get on board after a little while of realising that they can freely yell. Finnie slept for, like, an hour and a half there, so she’s a real one. She actually slept through all the screaming and cheering, which is hilarious to me.”

Although the Kansas City Chiefs lost the game on December 14, his nieces were seen having fun with the pop superstar – high-fiving and cheering together throughout the game.