Emily in Paris season 5: storyline twists, guest stars and cast additions revealed

'Emily in Paris' season 5 premieres on December 18 with new adventures and romances

Geo News Digital Desk
December 18, 2025

Netflix fans are now in for a treat as Emily in Paris returned for its fifth season, taking its viewers out of the City of Light and into Italy.

In new season, Emily Cooper, which is played by Lily Collins, transferred to Rome to work on a project for her boss Sylvie.

While the city and scenery have changed in this season, the mix of romance, fashion and workplace drama remains at the heart of the series.

Emily’s love life is hit with new exciting twists as her on-and-off relationship with French chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, took a break while she explores her romance with Marcello, played by Eugenio Francheschini.

Meanwhile, Mindy Chen, iconic role which is portrayed by Ashley Park, worked through her own romantic and career challenges after ending her relationship with Nico.

Alfie, Emily’s ex-boyfriend played by Lucien Laviscount, is now appearing to grow closer to Mindy which added more complexity to the storyline than ever.

Returning cast members included Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc and Thalia Besson as Geneviève, Sylvie’s stepdaughter, who sparked some drama with Gabriel.

However, the season is set to introduce new faces, including Bryan Greenberg as Jake, Michèle Laroque as Yvette and Minnie Driver as Princess Jane.

Season five will explore Emily trying to adjust to her new environment while managing career struggles and personal connections.

The series did a great job maintaing its signature style, lavish costumes and playful storytelling while giving fans a few of romantic twists and surprises.

With a mix of old and new characters, Emily in Paris continued to deliver the drama, humour and charm that made it a global hit.

