Pete Davidson shares sweet parenting advice from Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson is looking to Machine Gun Kelly for parenting inspiration as he prepares to become a dad.

While speaking with People magazine about his new partnership with eBay, the Saturday Night Live alum, 32, shared what he’s learned from his longtime friend MGK (born Colson Baker), who is already a father of two.

“The best advice I've heard him say is that you're the first person in the kid's life so they will always love you,” Davidson said. “It's like this love that you'll never feel ever again... And I'm just really excited for that moment.”

Davidson said watching the 35-year-old musician with his kids — daughter Casie, 16, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, and baby Saga, 8 months, with former fiancée Megan Fox — has shown him a softer side of his friend.

“I know him in so many different facets,” Davidson said. “I've seen him be super gangster, super funny, and then see him just be this really sensitive, just sweet, sweet guy.”

Earlier this year, Davidson joined MGK and Casie at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards, where he presented the singer with the Style Icon Award.

“Colson is, I think, my oldest best friend in this tough biz,” Davidson said onstage. “Pound for pound, I think he’s maybe the most talented person I have ever met.”

Davidson also praised Casie, calling her “cooler than all of us.”

“She really is,” he added. “He did a great job with that one and he's doing a great job with his new one.”

As he awaits his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, Davidson teamed up with eBay to design the ultimate “dad van,” with a second custom vehicle being auctioned to benefit Answer the Call, a nonprofit supporting families of fallen NYC first responders.