What are the terms and conditions for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

Friday Oct 02, 2020
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday launched the Punjab Rozgar Scheme to boost entrepreneurship and employment in the province.
Those applying for the scheme can obtain up to Rs1 million loans if their businesses are located in Punjab.
The loan process has been made easy and the interested youths could submit their applications through PSIC portal, Punjab Bank website, or Punjab Rozgar App.
Here are the terms and conditions of scheme:
|Feature
|Description
|Loan Limit
|Purpose of loan
|MSME Sector
|Processing fee
Rs. 2000/- (non-refundable) at the time of submission of application
Tenure of loan/Repayment Period
From 02 to 05 years including a grace period
|Grace period
Up to Six (06) Months (However, the markup will be charged during the grace period)
Type of loan
Term loan as per bank policy and working capital
Cost of Capital
Cost of Capital to be paid by Borrower:
|Debt: Equity
80:20 (For males)
90:10 (Women, Transgender and Differently abled)
(Meaning thereby 20% / 10% of the project cost will be invested by the borrower)
Disbursement of loans
In installment(s) as per approved business plan
|Security of loan
1. Security for Clean Lending
Personal Guarantee of the borrower along with net worth statement.
Personal Guarantee of the borrower along with at least one, Third Party guarantor with overall net worth collectively equal to size of the loan applied.
(Third Party should be a citizen of Pakistan and resident of the Punjab having a valid CNIC and must not be older than 55 years. Moreover, e-CIB of third party should be clean i.e. it should not have any overdue or write off history)
Or
Guarantee of Government employee of BS-10 and above alongwith personal guarantee of the borrower.
(Departmental gurantee of the government employee will be mandatory)
Net Worth / Wealth Description and Calculation Criteria:
Net Worth may be in the form of Tangible Asset i.e Property or Vehicle ownership and may be assessed as follows:
A. Property may be valued at respective DC rate.
Or
B. Property valuation may be established from Wealth Tax statement.
Or
C. Evaluation by Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) approved evaluator/agent
Or
D. Vehicle valuation shall be invoice price less depreciation (10% for each passing year).
2. Security for loan limit from Rs. 1,000,001/- to 10,000,000/-
Mortgage of Assets
Asset description
A. Residential / Commercial / Industrial / Agricultural Property / vehicle having clean title and clear access (acceptable to the bank) and valued by banks approved appraiser as per bank’s policy.
B. The property should be in the name of borrower or blood relative of individual / proprietor / partners.
C. Documentation shall be as per bank credit policy / legal division. Charge / hypothecation on fixed / current assets as per internal / external regulations.