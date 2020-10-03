Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Bhumi Pednekar was made to sweep floors for her costar Seema Pahwa for a month

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar spoke about her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and its training process

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has become one of the biggest names in the industry with her brilliance on screens and her dedication to her profession.

Speaking about her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi revealed how as part of the training process, she was asked to sweep floors and make tea at her costar Seema Pahwa’s house.

During an interview with Neha Dhupia on her chat show No Filter Neha, Bhumi said: "For this one, Seema Pahwa, who is such a brilliant actor, she played my mother in the film and we worked a lot together. So, it's like the holy trinity - Ayushmann, me and her.”

“Whenever we get together, mostly our films work, the luck has been very good so far,” she said.

"She was training me and the first day I met her she's like 'Kal Salwar kameez pehenke mere ghar aa jana'. I reached her house and voh mujhse jhadu karwa rahi he, chai banwa rahi he. For a month, I have cleaned her house. For a month!” she added.

“I kind of realized okay this is what real life is, until now I was living in a bubble, I need to kind of get out of my shield and experience life. And she gave me that opportunity,” added Bhumi.

