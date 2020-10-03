Sofia Richie ‘heartbroken’ as Scott Disick starts dating Bella Banos?

A day after Scott Disick and Bella Banos sparked dating speculations with their dinner date, US reality TV star’s ex Sofia Richie shared a cryptic post leaving fans speculating that she was heartbroken over the news.



US model and fashion designer Sofia turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo and wrote, “Remember there are 2 plans: Your plan & God’s plan.”

The cryptic post has left the fans speculating that Sofia is heartbroken and is still missing Scott.



US reality TV star Scott Disick was spotted with Bella and it looks like he is dating again after split with Sofia Richie.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted on a dinner date with the model in Malibu, California on Thursday night.

Scott, 37, and his date arrived together in his Ferrari and also left the restaurant in the same car.

Recently, Scott, who started dating Sofia Richie in 2017, had announced his split with the model.

Also, Scott Disick shares three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian. The couple called it quits in 2015.

As much as KUWTK fans still want Scott and Kourtney to get back together, looks like it is not happening anytime soon.