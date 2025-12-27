'Avengers: Doomsday' second teaser unveils return of another major actor

Russo Brothers replaces Chris Evans trailer with new one at 'Avatar 3' screenings

Avengers: Doomsday makers have opted a unique way of confirming the star cast of the new film.

With the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the Russo brothers decided to release the first trailer of the upcoming action sci-fi in theatres.

The first teaser, which was initially premiered in cinemas, showed the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. However, the clip has now officially released by the makers.

Reportedly, now a new footage has been playing in theatres with the screening of Avatar 3, unveiling the "second most significant character". The clip has not be released officially by Marvel.

Replacing the previous trailer, the new one focuses on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, walking in the woods and saying a prayer that will be returned to his daughter, Love.

According to USA Today, Hemsworth can be heard saying in the teaser, "Father, all my life, I have answered every call, to honor, duty, to war. But now, fate has given me something I never sought: A child. A life untouched by the storm."

"Lend me the strength of the All-Fathers, so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her, not as a warrior, but as warmth.”

“To teach her not battle, but stillness, the kind I never knew. Please, father. Heed my words."

Avengers: Doomsday is all set to release in theatres globally on December 18, 2026.