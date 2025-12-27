 
Geo News

Ethan Slater offers rare glimpse into relationship with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met first crossed paths while filming 'Wicked' in 2022

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 27, 2025

Ethan Slater offers rare glimpse into relationship with Ariana Grande
Ethan Slater offers rare glimpse into relationship with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater doesn’t post much about his personal life which made his latest social media activity all the more notable.

The Wicked stars are keeping things low-key but not completely private as Slater offered a rare peek into his relationship with Ariana Grande during the holidays.

While the couple tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight, the 33-year-old took to Instagram Stories, sharing a glimpse of their festive moments together.

Ethan Slater offers rare glimpse into relationship with Ariana Grande

He shared two boomerangs of Grande, 32, cuddling and playing with a dog while lying on the couch.

The Friday, December 26, social media updates captured the 7 Rings hitmaker donning an all-black outfit featuring a turtleneck, wide-leg pants and platform heels.

Ethan Slater offers rare glimpse into relationship with Ariana Grande

She accessorised with a white headband and pearl earrings and completed her look with a sleek updo.

In the following snapshot Slater wrote "Very merry holidays," over a photo of Grande sitting next to a man on the couch as they laugh at something off camera.

A personal glimpse of their relationship directly from the Gen V actor came after he was spotted supporting his girlfriend when she hosted Saturday Night Live on December 21.

Slater appeared in photos that Grande's friend and former Victorious costar Liz Gillies shared on Instagram from the SNL set.

For the unversed, the two first met on the set of Wicked in 2022, before their relationship was confirmed by a source in July 2023.

More From Entertainment

'Madden' first trailer release sends fans into frenzy
'Madden' first trailer release sends fans into frenzy
Enrique Iglesias' new baby makes holidays ‘even more special' for family
Enrique Iglesias' new baby makes holidays ‘even more special' for family
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' NEW poster goes viral
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' NEW poster goes viral
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz spend Christmas together amid engagement rumours
Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz spend Christmas together amid engagement rumours
Olivia Attwood addresses marriage struggles on Christmas podcast
Olivia Attwood addresses marriage struggles on Christmas podcast
Jeff Brazier's honest reflection about healing after split from wife Kate
Jeff Brazier's honest reflection about healing after split from wife Kate