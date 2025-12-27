Ethan Slater offers rare glimpse into relationship with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater doesn’t post much about his personal life which made his latest social media activity all the more notable.

The Wicked stars are keeping things low-key but not completely private as Slater offered a rare peek into his relationship with Ariana Grande during the holidays.

While the couple tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight, the 33-year-old took to Instagram Stories, sharing a glimpse of their festive moments together.

He shared two boomerangs of Grande, 32, cuddling and playing with a dog while lying on the couch.

The Friday, December 26, social media updates captured the 7 Rings hitmaker donning an all-black outfit featuring a turtleneck, wide-leg pants and platform heels.

She accessorised with a white headband and pearl earrings and completed her look with a sleek updo.

In the following snapshot Slater wrote "Very merry holidays," over a photo of Grande sitting next to a man on the couch as they laugh at something off camera.

A personal glimpse of their relationship directly from the Gen V actor came after he was spotted supporting his girlfriend when she hosted Saturday Night Live on December 21.

Slater appeared in photos that Grande's friend and former Victorious costar Liz Gillies shared on Instagram from the SNL set.

For the unversed, the two first met on the set of Wicked in 2022, before their relationship was confirmed by a source in July 2023.