When Prince William gave Harry the cold shoulder by shunning him at royal summit

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship started to deteriorate after the former objected to his brother dating Meghan Markle.



The rift was further intensified after Harry and Meghan announced that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Since then, the bond between the two royal brothers has continued to go downhill.

As revealed in the bombshell book Battle of Brothers, William gave Harry the cold shoulder and refused to break the bread with him.



Author Rober Lacey divulges that the feud ensued at the infamous Sandringham Summit, where the whole family gathered to sort out the Megxit scandal.

He penned that William felt as if their once-affectionate relationship had been “utterly broken” by Harry’s “disrespect” and betrayal when he and Meghan did not ask Queen Elizabeth before publicly announcing their decision to retire from their duties.

The author then goes on to cite William's friends revealing to him that when the two brothers ran into each other at the summit, William did all in his power to avoid Harry.

“The Queen had suggested the family should gather for lunch before their big pow-wow in the library that afternoon, but he refused his grandmother’s invitation,” Lacey wrote about William

“He would obviously turn up at 2 pm for the meeting, he said, but he only wanted to talk business.”

According to the book, William was cross at Harry for informing about their big departure just 10 months before the announced it to the world through a tweet.