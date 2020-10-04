Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
John Lennon could’ve been a Nobel laureate if he was alive today: Elton John

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Elton John said this to John Lennon’s youngest son, Sean during an interview

Music icon John Lennon's friend and singer Elton John recently remembered the late legend and his efforts for world peace.

During an interview BBC’s radio tribute for the deceased front man of The Beatles, the Rocket Man singer claimed that if he would’ve been honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize if he was alive today.

John said this to Lennon’s youngest son, Sean during the chat, saying he “wanted to bring people together” and would “go to any lengths” in order to achieve that.

“I think that if your dad had still been alive he would have maybe won the Nobel Peace Prize. He was a uniter and was prepared to go to any lengths to make people see what his point was,” said John.

“And a lot of people… like the FBI, they gave him a hard time, but it didn’t deter him. He was peace-loving, brilliant, funny, opinionated, a treasure – we need people like him today,” he went on to say.

Lennon was murdered by a man named Mark Chapman on December 8, 1980 outside his apartment in New York. 

