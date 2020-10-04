Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 04 2020
Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public

Prime Minister Imran Khan wears face mask while addressing a meeting. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared his apprehensions about a possible second wave of coronavirus in Pakistan that can be triggered by the onset of winter, urging people to strictly ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Thanking Godfor saving the country from the worst impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Twitter, the premier said that Pakistan has been spared from "the worst effects of COVID-19".

“There is a fear onset of winter could result in 2nd wave. I urge everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike. All offices and educational institutions must ensure masks are worn,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Read more: As Pakistan returns to normalcy, fears of a second wave of coronavirus rise

Pakistan lifted the coronavirus restrictions earlier in August after the country reported a steady decline in cases of the novel infection. 

The educational institutions including seminaries in the country were also reopened last month after a six-month break amid concerns of implementation of COVID-19 safety protocols and fears of a second wave of the virus.

