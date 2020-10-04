Can't connect right now! retry
Those spewing venom against Pakistan will never be forgiven: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah speaks during a meeting. Photo: File

NANKANA SAHIB: Those who are spewing venom against the country will not be forgiven, said Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Sunday, criticising former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his tirade against the military.

The interior minister was speaking at an event where he laid into Nawaz, blaming the PML-N supremo for faking his illness to go abroad. "The three-time prime minister went abroad by faking his illness," he said. "Mian sahib is not sick, he is speaking India's language."

Shah said that conspiracies were being hatched against Pakistan since day one and it hasn't stopped till now. He said that during the past decade, the country had gone to the dogs.

"PPP and the PML-N have destroyed the country," he said. "Institutions were completely decimated by the past two governments," he added.

The minister praised the incumbent government, saying that it was adopting a "brilliant strategy" on governance, adding that nations never progress without implementing the principles of justice.

Coming back to Nawaz, Shah said that people knew exactly what was going on in the country and who was doing what. "Today is the age of social media. The news [about something] breaks before it happens," he said. "I pray that may Allah help give these people guidance."

The minister was referring to Sharif's recent tirade against the government and the establishment in which he blamed both for Pakistan's crises.

Can no longer remain quiet on dual standards of accountability in Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif in CWC meeting

Nawaz was addressing the PML-N central working committee meeting via a video link from London a few days ago when he slammed the government.

"Nawaz Sharif is not made of the kind of stuff that can stand remaining quiet on dual standards of accountability," he had said, adding that "no one should try to silence him".

Read more: They will have to answer, says Nawaz Sharif

He had said that although Prime Minister Imran Khan "is to blame" for the country's current state, "it is those who brought him into power who are truly responsible".

"They will have to answer," the former prime minister had said.

"When I look at the state the country is in, it saddens me deeply," Nawaz had said. "We were on such a great path to progress and look at where we are now."

Nawaz had said that he saw a world of a difference between the Pakistan of a few years ago and the one before us now. "I do not understand why this has happened."

"We were so prosperous until 2018. Our tenure lasted 2013-2018 and with your prayers and God's mercy and your support from 2013-2017, I was prime minister," he had said.

"Me and my team who are sitting here and also those not here, such as Shahbaz Sharif who is in jail, paying for crimes not committed — together, we were changing the fate of Pakistan."

"These are not empty words, you yourself have witnessed the fruits of our efforts," Nawaz said.

Nawaz Sharif has taken Opposition politics into 'blind alley': Shibli Faraz

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public

Islamabad Police arrest 7 alleged drug dealers, seize more than 21kg heroin

Karachi University Business School extends MBA, Executive MBA evening form submission date

PMC bill: Medical experts, Sindh health department warn of countrywide protests

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage after 6 months

Coronavirus: Micro lockdown imposed in Karachi's Malir as active cases surge to 330

Punjab police form special team to arrest Safdar, other PML-N leaders

Attempt to kidnap woman foiled at Sahianwala, say motorway police

Abdullah Abdullah says 'small steps will have big impact' in Pak-Afghan ties

PM Imran Khan recommends youth read Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love'

