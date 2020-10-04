Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

In this file photo security forces can be seen marching. — Geo.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Sunday.

"Security Forces conducted [an] IBO in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. [Two] hardcore terrorists [were] killed and one terrorist [was] apprehended," the military's media wing said in the statement.

The development comes only days after the security forces foiled a major terrorist activity by killing two terrorists and an improvised explosive device specialist during an IBO in North Waziristan.

Read more: Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan

According to ISPR, the terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, and planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces.

More From Pakistan:

Those spewing venom against Pakistan will never be forgiven: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Those spewing venom against Pakistan will never be forgiven: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah
Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public

Fearing a second coronavirus wave, PM Imran Khan urges Pakistanis to wear masks in public
Islamabad Police arrest 7 alleged drug dealers, seize more than 21kg heroin

Islamabad Police arrest 7 alleged drug dealers, seize more than 21kg heroin
Karachi University Business School extends MBA, Executive MBA evening form submission date

Karachi University Business School extends MBA, Executive MBA evening form submission date
PMC bill: Medical experts, Sindh health department warn of countrywide protests

PMC bill: Medical experts, Sindh health department warn of countrywide protests
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage after 6 months

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia resumes Umrah pilgrimage after 6 months

Coronavirus: Micro lockdown imposed in Karachi's Malir as active cases surge to 330

Coronavirus: Micro lockdown imposed in Karachi's Malir as active cases surge to 330
Punjab police form special team to arrest Safdar, other PML-N leaders

Punjab police form special team to arrest Safdar, other PML-N leaders
Attempt to kidnap woman foiled at Sahianwala, say motorway police

Attempt to kidnap woman foiled at Sahianwala, say motorway police
Abdullah Abdullah says 'small steps will have big impact' in Pak-Afghan ties

Abdullah Abdullah says 'small steps will have big impact' in Pak-Afghan ties
PM Imran Khan recommends youth read Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love'

PM Imran Khan recommends youth read Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love'
In Lahore power show, PML-N slams PTI-led govt for anti-Opposition 'revenge policy'

In Lahore power show, PML-N slams PTI-led govt for anti-Opposition 'revenge policy'

Latest

view all