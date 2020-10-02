Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Security forces foil major terrorist activity in North Waziristan, says ISPR

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

The terrorists that the security forces have killed. — ISPR

In a major breakthrough, security forces killed two terrorists and an improvised explosive device (IED) specialist during an intelligence-based operation, the military's media wing said Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said: "[Two] hardcore terrorists including an IED specialist [were] killed, while one terrorist apprehended."

Read more: Mastermind among four terrorists gunned down in Waziristan operation

According to ISPR, the terrorists were involved in killing innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces.

