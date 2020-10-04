Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech

With the unending hate and critism befalling the royal duo, the Queen decided to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out from her Christmas speech this year and even tossed aside their photo from atop her official table.

The survival of the monarchy has always been the Queen’s passion and by tossing aside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie’s photo atop her table, she has proven her love for the crown yet again.

The Queen’s move was heavily documented in royal biographer Robert Lacey’s book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

Per an extract from the writing, the author claims the Queen’s decision was a ‘deliberated’ and carefully calculated move.

During his interview with the Daily Mail Lacey was quoted saying, "The absence of a single Sussex from the 2019 assemblage of significant royal faces in the Queen’s Christmas broadcast appeared to reflect a deliberate decision on her part. She would be providing no brand endorsement opportunities this year for Sussex Royal."

The pictures that did make the cut included Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen’s late father King George VI and Prince William’s homestead. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines
Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births
Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'

Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'
Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed

Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations
Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis

Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis
Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’

Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands
Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?
Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Cardi B calls out BLACKPINK fans for bashing her work ethic

Cardi B calls out BLACKPINK fans for bashing her work ethic

Latest

view all