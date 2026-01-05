BTS launches new countdown website ahead of fifth album release

South Korean boy band BTS continues to excite their fans with a new move.

Bangtan Boys has unveiled a new countdown website after officially confirming the release date of their upcoming fifth album.

As part of the most-awaited comeback, the septet has launched a new official website, where additional details about the album and tour will be revealed in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, January 4, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook announced that their fifth full-length album will arrive on March 20, 2026.

The latest update dropped a couple of days after BigHit Music, on January 1, posted on X and other platforms, writing, “March 20 comeback confirmed.”

While the title of the project has been kept under wraps, it has been revealed that the 14-track album is “driven by each member’s honest introspection as they collectively shaped its direction by weaving their individual perspectives into the music.”

The new release on the horizon marks the group’s reunion following a nearly four-year hiatus, during which the K-pop superstars completed their South Korea’s mandatory military service.

Following the new album release, BTS will also embark on a world tour in support of the album, with dates and venues set to be announced on January 14.