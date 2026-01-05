Princess Gabriella shines in ruby red for her first royal moment of 2026

Princess Gabriella of Monaco has kicked off 2026 with a pop of colour and a quiet reminder that royal style can still carry meaning, even at just 11 years old.

The young princess made her first appearance of the year in a newly released family photograph shared by the Monegasque royal household on 2 January.

Posed alongside her parents, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, and twin brother Crown Prince Jacques, she instantly caught the eye in a joyful ruby red dress that felt purposeful.

Her look was classic party perfection, a vibrant red stood out against the elegant backdrop of the Royal Palace, where the family posed in front of an imposing Christmas tree.

The palace caption echoed that sentiment, with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene extending their warm wishes for a happy and beautiful New Year.

Gabriella’s turned heads back in November 2025 during Monaco’s National Day celebrations, when she stepped out in a crimson coat dress paired with a coordinating headband.

The occasion, which marks Prince Albert’s accession to the throne, is one of the most significant dates in the Monegasque calendar.

While Jacques is being gently prepared for his future role as Sovereign Prince, Gabriella who holds the title Countess of Carladès has increasingly shown a flair for fashion moments that resonate beyond the palace gates.