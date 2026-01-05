Cat Deeley rings in New year with friends and wild trip

Cat shared a highlights reel of her 2025 as she admitted her year has been 'a lot of fun

Cat Deeley appeared in high spirits as she rang in New Year, sharing a sneak peek into her breach break.

The This Morning host, 49, looked stunning as she dived in the ocean wearing a white bikini.

She seemed relaxed and carefree as she enjoyed a wild swim, accessorising with a pair of large, black-tinted sunglasses.

Before her refreshing sea dip, Cat enjoyed a drink on the beach as she soaked up the sun with her pals.

To welcome the new year, Cat shared a highlights reel of her 2025 as she admitted her year has been 'a lot of fun' following her split from her husband Patrick Kielty, 54.





Cat and Patrick announced their plans to divorce in a joint statement in July, confirming they had decided to end their 13-year marriage and would remain united as parents.

Patrick and Cat stressed that 'no other party' was involved in the disintegration of their relationship, which is believed to have been privately finalised at the start of the year, before going public months later.

In a joint statement, the couple said: 'We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

'We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.'

Despite the sad news of her split, Cat seemingly made the best of the year as she moved on with the support of friends and family.