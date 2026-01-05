Critics Choice Awards 2026: Meg, Paul cosplay as Kylie, Timothee

Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs stole the spotlight at the Critics Choice Awards 2026 with a hilarious red‑carpet cosplay as Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Stalter, known for her breakout role on Hacks, leaned into Jenner’s famous glam look.

Downs, her Hacks co‑star and executive producer, played Chalamet with exaggerated flair, sporting a sharp suit and brooding expressions.

Together, the duo recreated the couple’s viral red‑carpet energy poking fun at the media frenzy surrounding Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship.

The replica of the orange Chrome Hearts outfits Chalamet and Jenner wore at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme in December was designed by LA –based designer Erica D. Schwartz.

The 43-year-old stepped out in a vivid orange leather suit paired with a matching silk shirt and boots.

To complete the parody, he slung a black leather ping‑pong paddle case over his shoulder which was an accessory identical to Chalamet’s.

The 35-year-old embodied Kylie Jenner’s signature glamour in a floor‑length orange gown featuring bold triangular cutouts at the bust and waist.

The dress was accented with a cross embellishment.

She finished the look with a coordinating cross necklace and orange pumps.

Chalamet and Jenner's striking matching moment was their second red carpet appearance as a couple.

For the unversed, Chalamet made headlines at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards by publicly thanking Kylie Jenner in his Best Actor acceptance speech.

The couple also finally made their relationship Instagram official after three years of dating.