Ariana Grande spills beans on Eternal Sunshine Tour set list

Ariana Grande offered a refreshing update on Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The 7 Rings hitmaker revealed she’s been working on the tour set list for months.

"I’ve been working on the set list for months now," Grande, 32, revealed during her first public appearance of 2026 at the Critics Choice Awards, where she was nominated for best supporting actress.

Donning a custom Alberta Ferretti design featuring pale pink gown with an elegant cape effect and silver floral embellishments for the Sunday, January 4, awards ceremony at Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California, the actress and singer added that she is going to start the rehearsals soon for the tour, set to launch in June.

"It’s in a good place, but we’ll never know until we get into the rehearsals — which are starting very soon — and we put things on their feet if it’ll make sense or not," she told Live From E!.

Just like her fans the Wicked star is also "excited for the tour" and kept further details under wraps "to let it be a surprise."

It is pertinent to note that Grande’s sold-out Eternal Sunshine Tour marks her first concert trek since her Sweetener World Tour, which came to an end in 2019.