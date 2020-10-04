Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Oct 04 2020
Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Amid reports that the former head of the British Army has requested Prince Harry to return to the United Kingdom, Prince William is likely to replace his younger brother as head of the Royal Marines soon.

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his duties as senior royal, was appointed Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017. He had replaced his grandfather, Prince Phillip, who resigned after holding the post for 67 years.

The move to make Prince William the head of the Royal Marines was confirmed by senior Royal Navy sources, reported the Daily Express.

The ceremony of change of command is expected to take place in June 2021, on the 260th anniversary of the Battle of Belle Île, an important date in the Corps’ calendar as it marks the first time Royal Marines carried out their first successful amphibious assault.

According to the report, Prince Harry, who is currently with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie in Los Angeles, in March had reportedly told Commandant General Royal Marines Matthew Holmes, that he was “devastated that I am having to step down,” adding: “I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice.”

The report further says that the decision to formally replace Prince Harry will come as a blow to him.

