Jessie J admits she's at her 'lowest' after cancer journey

Jessie J announced her breast cancer diagnosis back in June

Jessie J is ending the year by being brutally honest about just how much she’s been carrying.

According to the singer, the past 12 months have been “heavy and hard,” marked by emotional lows as she continues navigating life after her breast cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday, December 30, the 37-year-old shared a tearful selfie on her Instagram Stories and opened up about feeling especially low this week. Jessie J, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in June, reflected on the emotional weight that tends to surface during the holidays.

“In a world full of ‘everything is fine, I’m happy, I’m good, life is perfect’ there is grief, hurt, pain, sadness, heartbreak and reflection and processing happening this time of year for many of us, alongside the good and great or on its own,” she wrote.

She described 2025 as “one of the hardest but most magical years of my life,” both personally and professionally, admitting that stepping back from work has allowed buried emotions to rise.

“So I’m crying a lot. Writing s*** down feeling really low tbh. The lowest I have felt in a while,” she shared. “Don’t hold it in people. We are not superhuman or meant to be happy and positive all the time.”

Jessie J announced in June that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and later underwent a mastectomy.

She subsequently shared that the cancer was “all gone,” though her recovery hasn’t been without setbacks. Six weeks after surgery, she was hospitalized for a suspected blood clot in her lungs.

Despite everything, the singer has continued to embrace life’s complexity. “Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it,” she previously wrote. Jessie J has since revealed she will need to undergo a second breast cancer surgery in the near future.