Taylor Swift almost gets away unnoticed in Chiefs WAGs group photo

Taylor Swift almost goes unnoticed behind a giant snoopy

Taylor Swift didn’t need centre stage to steal attention at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Christmas party.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the pop superstar, 36, quietly posing with fellow Chiefs WAGs (wives and girlfriends) in a festive group photo shared on Instagram by Ana Demmer, the girlfriend of offensive lineman Creed Humphrey. The snap offered a rare glimpse of Swift blending into the group rather than standing out.

Posted Monday, December 29, as part of Demmer’s 2025 highlights, the photo showed the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker tucked into the back left corner. Her face was partially hidden behind a glowing Snoopy and Woodstock decoration, though her signature red lip was unmistakable.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, also appeared in the shot alongside the partners of 10 other Chiefs players.

Fans believe the party took place on December 5, as Demmer wore the same strapless black dress and hair bow in a TikTok shared that day.

The sighting comes days after Swift cheered on fiancé Travis Kelce from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium as the Chiefs played (and lost) against the Denver Broncos.