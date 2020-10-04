Can't connect right now! retry
Chohan claims 80% of Maryam Nawaz's Twitter following is 'fake'

Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan (L) and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan on Sunday alleged that 80% of Maryam Nawaz's Twitter followers are "fake".

"Begum Safdar Awan has surpassed everyone even in Twitter rigging," he said, referring to the PML-N leader's husband's name.

He said that while it is not surprising that hundreds of thousands of followers of her Twitter account are "fake", it is "astonishing that the number approaches 80%".

Chohan claimed that out of approximately 5.5 million total followers, 5.19 "have not liked a single tweet" by Maryam. He also claimed that 2.37 followers are "dead" accounts.

Terming the PML-N leader a "Calibri queen" — after her Calibri font scandal — he said that 1,898 followers had created their Twitter accounts on the same day.

Casting further aspersions on her followers, he said that one million followers have no followers of their own.

"The Pakistani people are well aware of Calibri queen Begum Safdar Awan's clever schemes," said the minister.

He said that rigging and the Sharif clan "go hand in hand".

Responding to the claims, PML-N's representative in Punjab, Uzma Bukhari said that the people are crying over rising inflation and rocketing prices of wheat flour and sugar and all the minister can bother with is Maryam Nawaz's Twitter account.


