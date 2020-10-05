'Happy birthday PM Imran Khan': Twitter wishes premier on his birthday

PM Imran Khan turned 68 today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan turned 68 today (October 5). The cricketer-turned-politician is now just two shy of becoming a septuagenarian.

As expected, the prime minister’s birthday was noticed far and wide on Twitter, with both his political supporters as well as his fans from his cricketing days wishing him well.

#HappyBirthdayPMImranKhan quickly became the number one Twitter trend in the country.

PM Imran’s cricketing confidante Javed Miandad was among the first ones to wish him, doing so almost as the date changed to October 5 in the wee hours of Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, whose patron-in-chief the prime minister is, was among the first cricketing bodies to wish him:



The International Cricket Council wasn’t far behind:



Former SAPM for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, did the same:



Indian sports writer Joy Bhattacharjya recalled what PM Imran’s greatest contribution to cricket was.



Pak Passion Editor Saj Sadiq described PM Imran as “the greatest ever Pakistani cricketer”.



Pakistani film star Shaan appeared to compare PM Imran to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as he wished him health and prosperity and power.





