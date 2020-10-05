Can't connect right now! retry
Cardi B had a hard time keeping lyrics clean during BLACKPINK collab

Cardi B’s BLACKPINK collab tore the internet apart. Now, the singer recently admitted just how ‘hard’ of a time she faced when trying to keep the lyrics clean for 'Bet You Wanna'.

The reason why the rapper tried so hard in the first place was BLACKPINK’s young demographic.

The rapper announced this news over on Twitter and claimed, “It really hard for me to do a verse with no curse words and PG [parental guidance]… I really wanted to say, 'I bet if you get me [expletive] I’ll still be on fire. I’ll be reposting tomorrow the whole day… make sure ya stream BET YOU WANNA.” (sic)

